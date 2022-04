DOUGLAS - Dr. Robert William "Bob" Wise, 94, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at in Spearfish, S. D. A graveside service will be held at 1p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the Douglas Park Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Douglas Inn and Conference Center, 1450 N. Riverbend Dr.

Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel