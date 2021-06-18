Rodney Floyd "Rod" Fraser

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. - Rod passed away June 11, 2021 at Mesa Manor, Grand Junction, CO. He was 69 years old. Rod was born March 5, 1952 to Aileen Dorothy Miller and Stanley Floyd Fraser in Lusk, WY.

Rod grew up in Lusk and the family moved to Casper, WY where he graduated from Kelly Walsh High School in 1970. After graduation, Rod joined the Navy and served as a radioman doing two tours in Vietnam.

After being honorably discharged from the Navy Rod worked for over 40 years in the oil and gas field for many different companies.

He enjoyed going hunting, fishing, bowling, and camping. He especially liked spending time at their place at Arrowhead.

Rod is survived by his wife, Celia (Cedy) Fraser; children: son, Shannon Fraser, Fruita, CO; daughters, Diana (Chris) Phillips, Clifton, CO, Audra (JT) Snider, Clifton, CO, and Sandy (PJ) Jaramillo, Alvin, TX; stepdaughter, Carmen (Justin) Wisser, Casper, WY; 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandkids. Rod is also survived by brothers, Steve Fraser, and Tracy Fraser, Casper, WY, and Tony Fraser, Henderson, NV; sisters, Vickie Dobson, Casper, WY, and Dottie Whitten, Boise, ID; his aunt, Anna May Oliver, Lusk, WY; and many cousins, nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

There will be no services per his request. Cremation has taken place and his ashes will be scattered at a later date.