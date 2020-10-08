Menu
Roland F. "Ro" Schroeder

CASPER - Roland F. "Ro" Schroeder, 90, of Casper, WY passed away October 5, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 5, 1930 in Bismark, ND to Elmer and Mae Schroeder. Ro met the love of his life, Mary Evans and they married on January 13, 1951.

Ro farmed in Minnesota for much of his younger life. He later worked for Dave Johnson Power Plant until his retirement.

He enjoyed racing stock cars, flying small planes, and golfing. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

In addition to his parents; Ro was preceded in death by his wife Mary, of whom shared 68 years of marriage; his sister, Eileen Irene; his brother, Elmer; and his son-in-law, Bill Kraus.

He is survived by his daughters, Michaela Weinrich, Patti Kraus, Kathleen Matila, and Judy (Bob) Lacey; his son, Joe Schroeder; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

A recitation of the rosary will be held at 7:30 PM, tonight, October 8, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. A mass will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, October 9, 2020 at the church. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Hanna, WY.


Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Oct. 8, 2020.
