Rose Marie Nelson-Williams

CASPER - Rose Marie Broyles was born on June26, 1933 to Elsie Evelyn (Kuiken) and Lester Vilo Broyles in Ionia, KS.

Treasured Rose, mother, grandmother, and dearest friend slipped from our fingertips in the peaceful presence of loved ones on March 25, 2021. Her homecoming brought great sorrow to the hearts of all who adored and loved her. The worst day of our lives has become the best for her.

Rose attended grades one - six at Ionia Grade School. Her family moved to Mankato, KS when she entered seventh grade. Rose graduated from Mankato High School in 1951.

Soon after graduating from high school, she went to work at Southwestern Bell Telephone Co in Mankato, KS. She worked as a night operator and worked there until she married Jere Nelson in 1953 and they moved to Beatrice, NE.

Rose and Jere moved to Casper, WY in 1954. They later divorced but remained friends. While in Beatrice she worked as an operator for Lincoln Telephone & Telegraph. Throughout her career and life Rose dedicated herself to raising her beloved children Cindy, Greg, Lori and Cheri. Rose worked for Big Horn Life in the accounting department. The company then purchased Great Plains Life where Rose worked in the policy holder service department. In 1978 the company sold to a company in Colorado. After five months Rose began working in the Casper district office of Lincoln National Life as an administrative assistant. Rose retired from that position in July 1995.

In 1970 Rose purchased the house in Paradise Valley, WY which she made a home for her family and friends. In 1992 Rose married Elmer Mark Williams. In the winter of 2005, she and Mark began staying in Arizona and Winter Ranch, Alamo, TX. Rose and Mark spent years adventuring through retirement and enjoying family and friends along the way.

Rose relished spending time with her family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and grand dogs, her sisters and brother and family and friends in Kansas and all over the states. During the winters she had a special group of loving friends at the Winter Park Ranch in Texas especially the "Red Hat Friends".

Rose had a passion for anything that grows, and her yard and garden were admired by all. She enjoyed any kind of adventure, fishing, art hobbies and talking on the phone. The queen of shopping and she could out shop us all especially at garage sales. She was a great cook and always wanted to be sure you had more than enough. Some of her favorite times were celebrating Christmas and birthdays and was eagerly looking forward to attending her 70th class reunion and spending the time traveling this year.

Most of all she was an amazing mother and friend. She lived a well-loved life. We will deeply miss her, and her kind heart will dwell in our lives forever.

Rose was a member of the First Christian Church of Mankato, KS and Casper, WY as well as Winter Ranch Christian Ministries in Alamo, TX.

Rose was preceded in death and joined in heaven by her mother, Elsie Evelyn (Kuiken) Broyles; father, Lester Vilo Broyles; brother, Donald Lee Broyles and sister-in-law, Mary Broyles; daughter, Cindy Sue Allen; brother-in-law, Bill Pugh; granddaughters, Jessica Rae Allen, Samantha Lynn Boyd, and Chandas Maria Broomfield; grandson, Jeremy Lynn Nelson; great-nephew, Joshua Baltzelll; and son-in-law, Kent Williams.

Rose is survived by countless family, friends, and loved ones: sister, Janice (Dr Larry) David of Wichita, KS; nephews, Bruce David and family of Wichita, KS, Brian David and family of Mesa, AZ, Brad David and family of Haysville, KS; sister, Patsy Peugh of Dodge City, KS, Tamie Preston and family of Dodge City, KS, Susan Anglemyer and family of Omaha, NE, Tisha Skelton and family of Larned, KS, Kitra Schartzand and family of Manhattan, KS; Steven Broyles and family of Olathe, KS, Linda and Ronnie Noland and family of Camdenton, MO, Debra and Thom Henry and family of Flower Mound, TX, Lori and Tim Hoffman and family of Independence, MO; son, Greg and Cindy Nelson of Winfield, KS; grandchild, John Nelson; great-grandchildren, Stone and Skylar Nelson; daughter, Lori and Michael Broomfield of Benton, LA; granddaughter, Mindi Carter; great-grandchildren, Traelyn and Devin Carter; granddaughter, Cortney and Brian Roshto; great-granddaughters, Enly and Britney Roshto; daughter, Cherie Nelson and Paul Hanson of Casper, WY; grand-goddaughter, Sara Thronburg; granddogs, Reload and Ricochet; son-in-law, John Allen of Cody,WY; granddaughter, Danyelle (Duffy) Allen-Wall of Centennial, CO; great-grandchildren, Keely and Kellen Wall; granddaughter, Erin (Aaron) Allen-Boyd of Manhattan, MT; great-randchildren, Hannah, Isaac, Allison, Sophia, and Michael Boyd, Elmer Mark Williams and family of Boise, ID; cousins, Kathleen Loomis Little, Bill and Becky Loomis, Debra and Darrell Bohest, Becky and Daryl Cohroft of Jewel, KS, and Terry and Lois Moyer of Salina, KS; special family, Monica McNabb, Meagan McLain, Braxton Parham, of Midwest City, OK, Mike and Roxy McNabb, Clayton, Matthew, Ella of Tomball TX, Michael J Taylor of Casper, WY, Tim "Perky" Purkey of Bossier City, LA; and many other family, close friends and neighbors.

Honoring the Celebration of Life for Rose Maire Nelson Williams will be held on June 18, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Tate Pump House Trails Center, 1775 West 1st Street, Casper, WY 82604. Doors will open at 3:30 p.m. Light hor d'oeuvres and beverages will be provided following the service. Please RSVP Cherie Nelson.

In lieu of flowers please plant something in Rose's honor, or a donation made to Cherie Nelson for a Living Tree memorial bench or memorial bricks around various Casper locations to Cherie Nelson, PO Box 41, Casper, WY 82602.