Rose Marie Nelson-Williams

CASPER - Rose Marie (Broyles) Nelson-Williams, 87, died Thursday, March 25, 2021. A celebration of life will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, at the Tate Pump House Trails Center, 1775 W. 1st St.


Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Tate Pump House Trails Center
1775 West 1st Street, Casper, WY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending condolences to the family of Rose Nelson-Williams. It has been many years since we were neighbors and lived next door to one another on Pine Street. I will be thinking of all of the family and those great days so many years ago. God's blessing on Rose and the rest of her family. whole family My thoughts and prayers will be for all of the family
Roselee Borino Day
June 17, 2021
