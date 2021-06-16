CASPER - Rose Marie (Broyles) Nelson-Williams, 87, died Thursday, March 25, 2021. A celebration of life will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, at the Tate Pump House Trails Center, 1775 W. 1st St.
Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Jun. 16, 2021.
Sending condolences to the family of Rose Nelson-Williams. It has been many years since we were neighbors and lived next door to one another on Pine Street. I will be thinking of all of
the family and those great days so many years ago. God's blessing on Rose and the rest of her family.
whole family
My thoughts and prayers will be for all of the family