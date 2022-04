WHEATLAND - Roy Martin Hitt, 93, died Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at the Wheatland Bible Church with Pastor Paul Ostoich and Pastor Danny Fredericks officiating. A viewing will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Gorman Funeral Home-Platte Chapel and form 9 to 10 a.m. prior to the service Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at the church.

