GLENROCK - Ruby Pauline (Vanderpool) Grose, 87, died Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Glenrock. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021, at the Grace Bible Baptist Church, 405 S. Park St. in Casper with Pastor Steve Adams officiating. A reception will follow at the church.

Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel