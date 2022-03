I am sorry for your loss. I remember as he was growing up that everyone I told him about life in general, he would always ask "Hows come? It kept me busy answering his questions when we were together. He learned alot about life from many people which eventually led him to the Army. He was a dedicated Army Man and I thank him for his service!!! May God bless you all as you mourn his passing. Don

Uncle Donald D Farrow September 8, 2021