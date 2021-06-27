Menu
Ruth Kucera
1922 - 2021
BORN
1922
DIED
2021

Ruth Kucera

TIMBER PINES, Fla. - Ruth Kucera, 98, of Timber Pines, Florida, formerly of Park Place, Casper, Wyoming, passed away peacefully March 19, 2021.

She was born September 30, 1922 and lived in Casper for 66 years; attended Mt. Hope Lutheran Church and for over 30 years was employed by the Wyoming District of the Lutheran Church, Missouri Synod.

She was preceded in death by her parents, the Rev. Dr. Otto K. Hensel and Frieda Hensel; her four sisters; husband, Oliver Kucera; and daughter, Peggy Jo.

She is survived by daughters, Janet (Gus) Luers, Timber Pines, Florida and Susan Kucera; grandson, Shawn Sundsvold (Kelly); and great-grandchildren, Hannah, Julia, Jacob and Logan all of Westminster, Maryland.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021, at the Mt. Hope Lutheran Church.

Donations in her memory may be made to Mt. Hope Lutheran School, 2300 South Hickory Street, Casper, Wyoming 82604.

Her beautiful smile will be missed by family and friends.


Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
15
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Mt. Hope Lutheran Church
WY
Sorry for your loss. Mom (Bubbles) worked with your mom at the Wyoming District. Your mom was so nice. What a blessing to be a child of God. Joy Hampton
Joy (Pickett) Hampton
Other
July 1, 2021
