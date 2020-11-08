Menu
Sally Fay Lamb

CASPER - Sally Fay Lamb, 76, of Casper, WY passed away Monday, November 2, 2020.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at Newcomer Casper Chapel. A funeral service will be held 1:00 PM, Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the funeral home with interment to follow at Highland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the charity of your choice in Sally's name.

To leave a special message, please visit www.NewcomerCasper.com.


Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
