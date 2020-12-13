Sam Wormus

CASPER - Sam Wormus, age 89, born in Loveland, Colorado, died at his Casper home on December 8, 2020.

Sam married Patsy Luan Wheeler on November 11, 1950.

After completion of service in the United States Navy, he established a securities brokerage and estate planning business, which comprised the entirety of his professional career.

An advocate of public service, he was active over the years in JayCees, Optimists, and Rotary Club, and served as a board member of Girl Scouts, United Way, and Equality Bank, among others. Also involved in local government, Sam served on Casper's city council and one term as mayor.

He is survived by his wife, Patsy; daughter, Marnia; son, Mark (Lori); and extended family.

Funeral arrangements are being made by Newcomer Funeral Home and will be announced at a later date.

Memorial gestures or contributions of any kind to Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions would've been appreciated by Sam.