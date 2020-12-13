Menu
Casper Star-Tribune
Sam Wormus
FUNERAL HOME
Newcomer Funeral Home - Casper
710 E Second
Casper, WY

Sam Wormus

CASPER - Sam Wormus, age 89, born in Loveland, Colorado, died at his Casper home on December 8, 2020.

Sam married Patsy Luan Wheeler on November 11, 1950.

After completion of service in the United States Navy, he established a securities brokerage and estate planning business, which comprised the entirety of his professional career.

An advocate of public service, he was active over the years in JayCees, Optimists, and Rotary Club, and served as a board member of Girl Scouts, United Way, and Equality Bank, among others. Also involved in local government, Sam served on Casper's city council and one term as mayor.

He is survived by his wife, Patsy; daughter, Marnia; son, Mark (Lori); and extended family.

Funeral arrangements are being made by Newcomer Funeral Home and will be announced at a later date.

Memorial gestures or contributions of any kind to Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions would've been appreciated by Sam.


Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Dec. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Newcomer Funeral Home - Casper
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sam, the last of my Dad's cousins, excelled at story-telling. Remember the big trout in the Big Thompson? The mouse floated down the river as bate -- his taking off his jeans to use as a net -- his broken arm still in a cast. All true with family photos to prove it; a story and telling worthy of Mark Twain. Bless you and your family. Attached is a photo of Sam as a baby in his mother's arms; his father Ernest at the left and brother Dale bottom right.
Stephen Lawton
Family
December 29, 2021
What a kind and gentle soul. It was a pleasure to know him. God Bless the family.
Denise F.
December 13, 2020
You will be forever missed. You were always a bright part of my day. Prayers to Pasty and the family.
Shannon B
December 13, 2020
