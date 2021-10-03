Menu
Sarah Aubry Tobin
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Newcomer Funeral Home - Casper
710 E Second
Casper, WY

Sarah Aubry Tobin

CASPER - Sarah Aubry Tobin of Casper, Wyoming passed away peacefully on her 92nd birthday, Saturday, September 18, 2021. Sarah was born September 18, 1929, on the family farm in Newkirk, Oklahoma to her parents Henry Louis Aubry and Eva Hudsonpillar Aubry.

Sarah graduated from Will Rogers High School in 1947. With some secretarial training and a hard work ethic, Sarah accepted a job with Stanolind Oil and Gas in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company was going to be breaking up the office in Tulsa and needed employees to transfer to Casper, Wyoming. So, at the age of 21, she moved west. The plan was to help get the office set up and running, and after a year head back home.

At the age of 23, she met a handsome cowboy with a nice smile and good sense of humor named Jim Tobin. Jim and Sarah married on November 19, 1955. This began the lifelong work of raising a family on a working sheep and cattle ranch in Wyoming. The three generation Tobin Land and Cattle Company is still in operation under the direction of Mike and Chris Tobin north of Casper.

Sarah also enjoyed the time she spent working for Pacific Power, volunteering at the Presbyterian Church, and at the kids' schools. Sarah's whole life revolved around her family. She also loved to sew, cook, garden and she enjoyed following politics in Wyoming and our nation. Sarah was extremely proud of her four children, eight grandchildren, and three great granddaughters. She and Jim often said that watching their kids and grandkids participate in their sports and activities were some of their favorite times in life.

Sarah was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Eva; her brothers, Louis and Gene; and her husband, Jim.

Sarah is survived by her sister, Anita Dewhurst, of Tulsa, Oklahoma; son, Mike Tobin (Chris), Johnson County; daughters, Diane McNamee (Charlie), Ft. Collins, CO, Eileen Tobin Parker, CO, and Marilyn Tobin (Shaela Evenson), Butte, MT; grandchildren, JD Tobin (Rachel), Breanne Johnson (Taylor), Dillon McNamee (Emily), Hannah McNamee, Alyse Tobin, Brody, Parker, and Peyton Evenson; great-grandchildren, Oakley and Kelby Johnson, and Declan McNamee.

In lieu of flowers you can honor Sarah's memory by doing something kind for someone in need or by donating to a charity of your choice in Sarah's name.

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, November 18, at 4:30 p.m. at the VFW in Casper. A graveside inurnment next to her husband Jim, will take place on what would have been their 66th wedding anniversary, Friday, November 19th at 11:00 a.m. at Highland Cemetery in Casper. Sarah's "next great adventure" has started with Jim by her side.


Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Celebration of Life
4:30p.m.
VFW
Casper, WY
Nov
19
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Highland Cemetery
Casper, WY
Funeral services provided by:
Newcomer Funeral Home - Casper
Dear Mike, Diane, Elaine, and Marilyn, I was so sorry to hear of you Mom's passing. She was such a force of nature that I thought she might last forever. I am so glad to have gotten to spend some time with her, and you Mike and Chris, a couple of years ago. I will always remember Aunt Sarah with love. John
John Aubry
October 3, 2021
