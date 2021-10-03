Sarah Aubry Tobin

CASPER - Sarah Aubry Tobin of Casper, Wyoming passed away peacefully on her 92nd birthday, Saturday, September 18, 2021. Sarah was born September 18, 1929, on the family farm in Newkirk, Oklahoma to her parents Henry Louis Aubry and Eva Hudsonpillar Aubry.

Sarah graduated from Will Rogers High School in 1947. With some secretarial training and a hard work ethic, Sarah accepted a job with Stanolind Oil and Gas in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company was going to be breaking up the office in Tulsa and needed employees to transfer to Casper, Wyoming. So, at the age of 21, she moved west. The plan was to help get the office set up and running, and after a year head back home.

At the age of 23, she met a handsome cowboy with a nice smile and good sense of humor named Jim Tobin. Jim and Sarah married on November 19, 1955. This began the lifelong work of raising a family on a working sheep and cattle ranch in Wyoming. The three generation Tobin Land and Cattle Company is still in operation under the direction of Mike and Chris Tobin north of Casper.

Sarah also enjoyed the time she spent working for Pacific Power, volunteering at the Presbyterian Church, and at the kids' schools. Sarah's whole life revolved around her family. She also loved to sew, cook, garden and she enjoyed following politics in Wyoming and our nation. Sarah was extremely proud of her four children, eight grandchildren, and three great granddaughters. She and Jim often said that watching their kids and grandkids participate in their sports and activities were some of their favorite times in life.

Sarah was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Eva; her brothers, Louis and Gene; and her husband, Jim.

Sarah is survived by her sister, Anita Dewhurst, of Tulsa, Oklahoma; son, Mike Tobin (Chris), Johnson County; daughters, Diane McNamee (Charlie), Ft. Collins, CO, Eileen Tobin Parker, CO, and Marilyn Tobin (Shaela Evenson), Butte, MT; grandchildren, JD Tobin (Rachel), Breanne Johnson (Taylor), Dillon McNamee (Emily), Hannah McNamee, Alyse Tobin, Brody, Parker, and Peyton Evenson; great-grandchildren, Oakley and Kelby Johnson, and Declan McNamee.

In lieu of flowers you can honor Sarah's memory by doing something kind for someone in need or by donating to a charity of your choice in Sarah's name.

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, November 18, at 4:30 p.m. at the VFW in Casper. A graveside inurnment next to her husband Jim, will take place on what would have been their 66th wedding anniversary, Friday, November 19th at 11:00 a.m. at Highland Cemetery in Casper. Sarah's "next great adventure" has started with Jim by her side.