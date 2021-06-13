Shirley A. Cowan Wynne

CASPER - Shirley A. Cowan Wynne, 87, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away on June 7, 2021. Shirley was born in Carbon, Texas on December 4, 1933 to Eugene and Frankie Maples. Shirley was the oldest of seven children.

She was a hobbyist, an avid Dallas Cowboy's and Natrona Mustangs fan. Shirley enjoyed bowling and loved her pets. She loved treasure hunting and spending her time with her grandchildren.

Shirley was survived by her two sons, Tom (Tammy) and Cecil (Terry); her siblings, Connie Sanders (Brian), Dorothy Miller (Dick), and Jimmy Maples (Malina); as well as her grandchildren, Brad (Tracy), Kaylee (Chris), and Casey; and great-grandchildren, Brylee, Carson, and Aiden.

She was preceded in death by both of her parents; infant son, Randy Allen; brothers, Bub and Lanny; and sister, Winnie.