Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Casper Star-Tribune
Casper Star-Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shirley A. Cowan Wynne
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Newcomer Funeral Home - Casper
710 E Second
Casper, WY

Shirley A. Cowan Wynne

CASPER - Shirley A. Cowan Wynne, 87, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away on June 7, 2021. Shirley was born in Carbon, Texas on December 4, 1933 to Eugene and Frankie Maples. Shirley was the oldest of seven children.

She was a hobbyist, an avid Dallas Cowboy's and Natrona Mustangs fan. Shirley enjoyed bowling and loved her pets. She loved treasure hunting and spending her time with her grandchildren.

Shirley was survived by her two sons, Tom (Tammy) and Cecil (Terry); her siblings, Connie Sanders (Brian), Dorothy Miller (Dick), and Jimmy Maples (Malina); as well as her grandchildren, Brad (Tracy), Kaylee (Chris), and Casey; and great-grandchildren, Brylee, Carson, and Aiden.

She was preceded in death by both of her parents; infant son, Randy Allen; brothers, Bub and Lanny; and sister, Winnie.


Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Newcomer Funeral Home - Casper
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Home - Casper.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.