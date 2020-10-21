Shirley Frances (Pendleton) Widmer

EVANSVILLE - Shirley Frances Pendleton left this world on October 16, 2020 surrounded by her family at her home in Evansville, WY. She was 95 years old.

Shirley was born on January 23, 1925 to William and Rose (Reule) Pendleton in Denhoff, North Dakota. She married Forrest Hanson in 1943 and had nine children with him before divorcing him in 1961. She later met and married the love of her life, Floyd Widmer in 1962 and they had two more children together.

Floyd and Shirley lived in Lisbon, North Dakota until moving to Wyoming around 1963 and then in 1964 moved to Waltman, WY where they finished raising their family and eventually purchased the business and ran it for over 50 years.

She is survived by eight of her 11 children, Carolejo (Martin) Wood, Connie Gray, Perry (Cindy) Hanson, Penny (George) McKim, Bruce Hanson, Marcia Rieke, Thea (Steve) Smith, and Tracey Sve; and 80 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd; sons, Clyde Hanson, and Neil Hanson; and daughter, Sherryl Chapman; and one grandson, John Hanson. Services will be scheduled at a later date.