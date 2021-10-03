GLENROCK - Shirley M. Phipps, 91, died Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. A rosary will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at the St. Louis Catholic Church. A memorial mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at the church.
Sponsored by Bustard & Jacoby Funerals, Cremations, Monuments, Receptions.
3 Entries
I was unable to attend the service for Mrs. Phipps due to work. I always enjoyed seeing her at church and driving in her red car. I'll miss her laugh at coffee and doughnuts.
She was long-suffering, and faithful to the end. A pillar through unimaginable loss. May she rest in peace.
Susan Sherwood
Friend
December 27, 2021
Thank you for inviting me into the leg of your journey here on earth. It was an honor and privilege to provide her with the last sacraments of the Church. God's peace and blessings on all the family and loved ones.
Fr Vaske
October 9, 2021
Sending my deepest sympathy to you. May you find some comfort in the memories you shared.