Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Casper Star-Tribune
Casper Star-Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shirley M. Phipps
FUNERAL HOME
Bustard & Jacoby Funerals, Cremations, Monuments, Receptions
600 C.Y. Avenue
Casper, WY

GLENROCK - Shirley M. Phipps, 91, died Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. A rosary will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at the St. Louis Catholic Church. A memorial mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at the church.


Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
14
Service
6:00p.m.
St. Louis Catholic Church
601 So. 5th, Glenrock, WY
Oct
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Louis Catholic Church
601 So. 5th, Glenrock, WY
Funeral services provided by:
Bustard & Jacoby Funerals, Cremations, Monuments, Receptions
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bustard & Jacoby Funerals, Cremations, Monuments, Receptions.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I was unable to attend the service for Mrs. Phipps due to work. I always enjoyed seeing her at church and driving in her red car. I'll miss her laugh at coffee and doughnuts. She was long-suffering, and faithful to the end. A pillar through unimaginable loss. May she rest in peace.
Susan Sherwood
Friend
December 27, 2021
Thank you for inviting me into the leg of your journey here on earth. It was an honor and privilege to provide her with the last sacraments of the Church. God's peace and blessings on all the family and loved ones.
Fr Vaske
October 9, 2021
Sending my deepest sympathy to you. May you find some comfort in the memories you shared.
Cindy Bishop Ritter
Other
October 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results