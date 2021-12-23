Shirley Ann Rivera

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Shirley entered the gates of Heaven on December 18, 2021, from Avera Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Wyoming in the spring of 2022 to spread her ashes.

Shirley was born to Joe Chavez and Phyllis Salazar on July 14, 1950, in Sunrise, WY. She was raised by her beloved grandparents, Albert and Cora Baros.

Shirley was preceded by her grandparents, parents, and sisters, Debbie Sanchez and Sonya Caseras.

She is survived by her children: Albert Prado, Cora (Glenn) Prouty, Eric (Stacy) Prado, Brenda Gibson, Jennifer (Mark) Frederick, and Dawna Macera, and many grand and great-grandchildren.

Shirley was known for her homemade meals, her love of reading, and listening to her favorite songs and the sermons of her favorite pastors. She was feisty and passionate; she was thoughtful and kind. Shirley had a faith in God that was honest and real, and she is credited with laying the foundation of faith for her family. She had a heart for the lost and the broken, and she lifted people up in prayer daily. Shirley was deeply loved and will be missed by many, but never forgotten.