Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Casper Star-Tribune
Casper Star-Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shirley Ann Rivera
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021

Shirley Ann Rivera

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Shirley entered the gates of Heaven on December 18, 2021, from Avera Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Wyoming in the spring of 2022 to spread her ashes.

Shirley was born to Joe Chavez and Phyllis Salazar on July 14, 1950, in Sunrise, WY. She was raised by her beloved grandparents, Albert and Cora Baros.

Shirley was preceded by her grandparents, parents, and sisters, Debbie Sanchez and Sonya Caseras.

She is survived by her children: Albert Prado, Cora (Glenn) Prouty, Eric (Stacy) Prado, Brenda Gibson, Jennifer (Mark) Frederick, and Dawna Macera, and many grand and great-grandchildren.

Shirley was known for her homemade meals, her love of reading, and listening to her favorite songs and the sermons of her favorite pastors. She was feisty and passionate; she was thoughtful and kind. Shirley had a faith in God that was honest and real, and she is credited with laying the foundation of faith for her family. She had a heart for the lost and the broken, and she lifted people up in prayer daily. Shirley was deeply loved and will be missed by many, but never forgotten.


Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Dec. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Missing my friend Shirley tonight. Thinking of our fun get together we would have had in June. She said if it didn't happen it was a good dream. Yes it was Shirley. Yes it was.
Nancy
Friend
March 20, 2022
I loved her very much
Patty whittington
Work
December 25, 2021
Condolences to Shirley's family. May she rest in peace.
Bob otero
December 23, 2021
Condolences to all of Shirley's family. She was a good friend. May she rest in peace.
Bob otero
December 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results