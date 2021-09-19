Stephen Richard "Steve" Bovie

CASPER - Stephen Richard "Steve" Bovie, age 65, of Casper, WY, passed away August 12, 2021 in Sarasota, FL after suffering an accident while on vacation. Steve was born in Cincinnati, OH on January 28, 1956. His family moved to Dubois, WY in 1968 and finally to Casper in 1970. Steve was a 1975 graduate of Kelly Walsh High School, attended Casper College then transferred to North Texas State University in 1976 to study music composition. His passion was playing the trumpet and he studied with Don Jacoby (Doc Severinsen's trumpet teacher) while attending NTSU from 1976–1980.

Professionally, Steve was a certified piano technician. He specialized in Steinway and Yamaha pianos and loved to teach people about their instrument. As a natural salesman, he worked for Les Parsons Music Company in Casper for many years before starting his own business to repair and tune pianos.

Steve had a quirky sense of humor and a generous heart of gold. He wasn't afraid to defend or help a stranger or tell you how he saw things.

Steve is survived by his wife, Deborah Johnson Bovie (Casper) the love of his life since 1976; his beloved cats; brothers, Rob Bovie (Casper) and David Bovie (last known in CO); sisters, Jane Paxton and Susan Mullen (Murfreesboro, TN); nephews, Rhys Bovie (MI), Asher Paxton, Finn Mullen, and James McMahon (all in TN); nieces, Sarah McMahon (IA), Bronwyn Mullen (MI), Samantha Johnson (LA), and Elizabeth Johnson (WA); and his spirit brothers, Al Saxon (TX) and Carl Abare (NV).

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Robert "Bob" and Wilma Bovie; and sister, Mary Bryn McMahon.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Please donate to your favorite charitable organization.