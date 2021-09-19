Teri Ervin Nelson

EVANSVILLE - Teri Ervin Nelson of rural Evansville, WY, passed away from this life to take her place in heaven on September 9, 2021 after a courageous battle with Breast Cancer. Teri was born on July 1, 1954 in Hominy, OK to Eldon L. and Grace E. Ervin.

Teri graduated from Worland High School in 1972 and went on to attend the University of Wyoming graduating with a degree in Social Work in 1977.

Teri was a member of Alpha Chi Omega Sorority and the University of Wyoming Marching Band. The years of 1975, 1976 saw her traveling with Cast A of Up with People, highlighted by performances at the Super Bowl and Indy 500. She made several lifelong friends while traveling with Up With People and held the organization near and dear to her heart, hosting several members of the program over the years. Upon her return to Laramie from her year of travel, she met her future husband. Teri married Boyd E. Nelson on March 18, 1978.

Teri and Boyd followed the oilfield, living in Tucson, AZ; Midland, TX; Hobbs, NM; Ponca City, OK; and twice in the Casper, WY vicinity.

Teri loved to travel and spend time with family and friends, exploring new places, trying new food, and enjoying wine. She loved to bake and every Christmas you could always count on her cookie tray to be delivered right on time; which is a passion she passed on to her daughter and grandchildren.

She held many positions throughout her various moves, but none topped her favorite position of grandmother. She lived to spoil each grandchild and spent many hours on the phone when weather didn't permit travel, so she never missed a moment or a celebration. She was active in PTO, Girl Scouts, and Boy Scouts and planned the best birthday parties for her children. She was a member of Casper Service League during the 1990's. She loved singing and a favorite tradition she always shared was singing Muppet Christmas music each and every year.

Teri is survived by her husband of 43 years, Boyd E. Nelson; children, Tara Mahrer (Brad) and Kyle Nelson (Emily); four grandchildren, Briley, Everett, Brooks, and Audrey; her sister, Cheralyn "Sam" Murphy (Charles); brother -in-law, Ken Nelson (Maxine); nephew, Justin Nelson; nieces, Julie Cynova, Angela Anderson and Kayla Nelson. Teri also leaves behind her special friends, Brian and Mary Gangl and Ed and Becky Slovacek.

Teri was preceded in death by her parents, Eldon L. Ervin and Grace Evelyn Houser Ervin; sister, LeeAnn Cynova; and brother-in-law, Larry Cynova.

Private services will be held at a later date.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to a cancer research organization of your choice in order to facilitate the prevention and find a cure for all cancers.

