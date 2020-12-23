Terrence John Hick

CASPER - Terrence John Hick, 70, renowned artist, died December 5, 2020, from complications from diabetes.

Terrence was born an identical twin on July 7, 1950, in Marshall, MN. The family moved to Casper in 1967 and he graduated from Kelly Walsh in 1969. He attended Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, CA and Casper College, becoming a full-time artist in 1979, selling his works throughout the U.S.

Terrence is survived by his daughter, Angie Goodman (Guy) of Casper; grandson, Christopher Hick of Casper; great-grandson, Alex of Casper; identical twin brother, Theodore of Wheat Ridge, CO; and older brother, Thomas of Chandler, AZ.

A viewing and graveside service will be held sometime in early January 2021.

A Facebook page is under construction featuring Terrence and his many works of art throughout the years. It will be viewable near the time of his service.

