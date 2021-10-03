Terry Lee Tebben

CASPER - Terry Lee Tebben, age 71 of Casper, Wyoming passed away on September 28, 2021 in the comfort of his home. Terry was born September 13, 1950 in Sioux Falls South Dakota to Sylvester and Lucille (Edwards) Tebben. Terry graduated from Lincoln Senior High School in 1968 and then moved to Wyoming in 1980 and spent his life there.

Terry loved to cowboy, build and fly remote control airplanes, cook and spent may days fishing and hunting all over South Dakota, Wyoming and Canada. Terry was a member of the Sioux Falls Archery Club and was successful at getting antelope, elk and a wild boar with his bow.

He spent several years volunteering as and EMT in Evanston, WY. Most of his work career was spent in the oil field as a safety engineer, he went to work for Amoco Refinery during the reclamation and building of the 3 Crowns Golf Course. After a short retirement he went to work for the Casper Area Irrigation District for several years and then again retired.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie (Grafsgard) Tebben; his brother, Lloyd (Patricia) Tebben; and his daughters, Naomi (Andres) Solano of Aurora, Colorado and Jennifer (Garrett) Tebben of Denver, Colorado, and stepson, Chuck Saunders of Kirkland Washington

He was preceded in death by both his parents and his son, Jason Tebben.

A celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 16th starting at 1:00 PM at 3 Jonquil Street, Casper WY.

In Lieu of flower please donate to the organization of your choice.