Theresia Nemitz

CASPER - Theresia Nemitz, 86, passed away in Casper, Wyoming, peacefully on March 21, 2022.

She was born November 23, 1935 to Josef Schramm and Theresia Martz in Krcedin, Yugoslavia (now Serbia). In 1941 her family left Yugoslavia and fled to Kohlberg, Germany. She had little formal schooling, only attending through first grade in Yugoslavia with an additional two years in Germany. She was self-taught reading and writing in German and English. When she was 14, she began working at a Singer Sewing Machine Factory sewing clothes. In 1957 she met Fred Nemitz, the love of her life and husband for 65 years. They met over the phone and had a blind date shortly thereafter. They were married on June 13, 1957 at a Lutheran Church in Karlsruhe, West Germany. She was baptized and confirmed Lutheran. She left Germany in August, 1959, for Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland with her husband, a military policeman for the United States Army. Once Fred completed his military service, they moved to Vesta, Minnesota and then finally to Casper, Wyoming in November, 1960. In Casper, she worked for the Wyoming State Children's Home for sixteen years. She raised five of her own children and many others. She was a wonderful cook and her skill at sewing, knitting and crocheting were exceptional.

Theresia always told you the truth even if it wasn't what you wanted to hear. Everyone always knew where they stood with her. Her family loved and adored her. She was always helpful, generous, loving, and kind-hearted. We know how privileged we were to have her and her love, wisdom, and strength to move on with our lives and how proud we are to be her children. Her family was her life. Our world changes from year to year; our lives change from day to day but the love and memory of her will never pass.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Josef Schramm and Theresia Martz, brothers, Karl Schramm, Joseph Schramm and Mitchell Schramm, her loving son, Rick Richard Nemitz, and great grand-daughter, Madison Perlberg.

She is survived by her husband, Fred Nemitz; her children: Mike Nemitz, Debbie Hamre (Terry), Dan Nemitz, Christy Webster (Mike), honorary daughter Daniella Saur Arnu (Titus); her grandchildren: Christopher Nemitz (Ashlee), Jennifer Nemitz Perlberg, Thomas Hamre, Myka Webster, Nikolas Webster and Taylor Wells; her great grandchildren: Eli Hatch, Wyatt Rick Nemitz, Ethin Perlberg, Morgin Perlberg, John Marvel and Axell Hershman; her great-great grandchild: Graham Perlberg; brother and sister in Germany: Heinrich Schramm and Rosina Schramm Kurz, along with many nieces, nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 2:00pm at Trinity Lutheran Church, Casper, Wyoming.

"I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me, though he dies, yet shall he live, and everyone who lives and believes in me shall never die." - John 11:25