Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Casper Star-Tribune
Casper Star-Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas "Tad" Giovanini
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bustard & Jacoby Funerals, Cremations, Monuments, Receptions
600 C.Y. Avenue
Casper, WY

Thomas "Tad" Giovanini

CASPER - Thomas "Tad" Giovanini entered into eternal rest on September 15, 2021, following a battle with incurable cancer. Tad was born in Chicago, IL, on July 3, 1958, to Joseph E. Giovanini and the late Clarice "Jane" Giovanini. Tad grew up in Colorado Springs, graduating from Cheyenne Mountain High School in 1976.

Casper was home to Tad throughout his adult life. He was a businessman and the longtime owner of the Conquistador Apartments.

Tad was an avid outdoorsman, possessing an extraordinary zeal for hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, water sports, and skiing in his younger years. Tad was especially generous with all he knew, and those in need whom he did not know.

Tad's zest for life was palpable and he will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.

In 1993, Tad married the love of his life, the late Nancy Maytag Giovanini. Tad and Nancy enjoyed 27 years together prior to her sudden passing in 2020.

In addition to his wife Nancy; Tad was preceded in death by his mother, his maternal and paternal grandparents, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Tad is survived by his father, Joseph E. Giovanini; his much-loved stepson, Scott; six siblings and their families, members of his late wife's family and several cherished friends who were "family" to Tad.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 10:30 AM at

St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 604 South Center St. in Casper. A Rosary Vigil, followed by a Wake where we will share memories of Tad, will be held on Monday, September 27, 2021, at 7:00 PM at Bustard's & Jacoby Funeral Home, 600 CY Ave. in Casper.

Donations in honor of Tad may be made to Hunting with Heroes:

huntingwithheroes.org.

To share memories or condolences, please visit www.bustardcares.com.


Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Sep. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Bustard & Jacoby Funerals, Cremations, Monuments, Receptions
600 C.Y. Avenue, Casper, WY
Sep
28
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
604 South Center St., Casper, WY
Funeral services provided by:
Bustard & Jacoby Funerals, Cremations, Monuments, Receptions
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bustard & Jacoby Funerals, Cremations, Monuments, Receptions.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.