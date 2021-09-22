Thomas "Tad" Giovanini

CASPER - Thomas "Tad" Giovanini entered into eternal rest on September 15, 2021, following a battle with incurable cancer. Tad was born in Chicago, IL, on July 3, 1958, to Joseph E. Giovanini and the late Clarice "Jane" Giovanini. Tad grew up in Colorado Springs, graduating from Cheyenne Mountain High School in 1976.

Casper was home to Tad throughout his adult life. He was a businessman and the longtime owner of the Conquistador Apartments.

Tad was an avid outdoorsman, possessing an extraordinary zeal for hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, water sports, and skiing in his younger years. Tad was especially generous with all he knew, and those in need whom he did not know.

Tad's zest for life was palpable and he will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.

In 1993, Tad married the love of his life, the late Nancy Maytag Giovanini. Tad and Nancy enjoyed 27 years together prior to her sudden passing in 2020.

In addition to his wife Nancy; Tad was preceded in death by his mother, his maternal and paternal grandparents, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Tad is survived by his father, Joseph E. Giovanini; his much-loved stepson, Scott; six siblings and their families, members of his late wife's family and several cherished friends who were "family" to Tad.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 10:30 AM at

St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 604 South Center St. in Casper. A Rosary Vigil, followed by a Wake where we will share memories of Tad, will be held on Monday, September 27, 2021, at 7:00 PM at Bustard's & Jacoby Funeral Home, 600 CY Ave. in Casper.

Donations in honor of Tad may be made to Hunting with Heroes:

huntingwithheroes.org.

To share memories or condolences, please visit www.bustardcares.com.