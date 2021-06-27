Thomas Joseph Hool, Sr.

CASPER - Thomas Joseph Hool, Sr. began his journey home to Our Father in Heaven on June 17, 2021. Tom was born on November 15, 1930 in Casper, Wyoming to Merrill and Catherine (Donahue) Hool. He attended Saint Anthony's Catholic School here in Casper and graduated from NCHS.

He joined the United States Navy in November of 1950 as an Aviation Store Keeper and reached the rank of Petty Officer 3rd class prior to his discharge.

He returned to Casper where he met his wife Selma Ann Cromwell. They married in 1955 and started a family while attending the University of Wyoming. He graduated with a degree in education.

He began his teaching career at Douglas Wyoming High School, later moving to Glenrock High School where he was also the JV Basketball coach and Swimming coach. He transferred to Kelly Walsh High School shortly after it was built and remained there teaching Business Education and coaching basketball and swimming until he retired in 1990.

Being retired afforded him the opportunity to visit his daughters and their children who lived out of state. He always enjoyed the visits.

He loved coaching a number of Little League teams in the Casper area. He developed an interest in Drag Racing and traveled to a number of races when his two sons Kevin and Kris started racing professionally.

His favorite hobbies where hunting along with his love of Bingo and Keno. A trip to Vegas or Riverton was always enjoyed. Tom was an avid sports fan following most sports and had his favorite teams in each sport. Recently he developed a love of soccer and was following a number of the European teams. Tom also loved to dance. He and his partner Ardith Holmes could be found most weekends on the dance floor.

He was preceded in death by his father, mother and both older brothers, Johnny and Robert, and his nephew, Tim Hool.

He is survived by his children, Tom Hool, Jr, Terri (KC) Palagi, Pam (Jerry) Zink, Pat Hool, Kevin Hool, and Kris Hool; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren; one niece, Kara (Todd) Pierce; and a cousin, Patricia Stephenson.

A rosary is planned at Saint Anthony Church on Friday, July 2, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. Services will be at Saint Anthony Church on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. A Reception will follow.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.