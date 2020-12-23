Thomas Alan Thorson

CASPER - Thomas A. Thorson, age 82, of Casper, WY, passed away at home on December 16, 2020, after bravely facing cancer for the past few years. Tom was perhaps best known as the president of Black Hills Bentonite LLC, which he led for six decades, but many knew him through his extensive service with organizations such as Rotary International, Wyoming Business Alliance and I-Reach 2.

Tom led an extraordinary life. Above all, he was generous, adventuresome, good-natured and sincerely compassionate towards family, friends and noble causes. He would be the first to tell you how lucky he was during his lifetime, and he was very willing to share his good fortune with others.

Tom was born on October 22, 1938, to Harry and Inga Thorson - "exceptional parents" as his older brother Don Thorson likes to say. He grew up in Newcastle and Osage, WY, along with Don and sister Mary (Thorson) Gullikson. Tom's pastimes included basketball, baseball and following the Brooklyn Dodgers. He routinely explored the area around Osage in his Davy Crocket hat and was no stranger to an occasional episode of mischief as a young lad.

The entrepreneurial Harry Thorson co-founded Black Hills Bentonite in 1947 and directed Tom to study geology at the University of Wyoming to prepare for a role in the family business. Tom embraced this mission and ended up truly loving this field of study. He graduated from UW in 1960 and married his first wife, Pat Witt, and moved to Moorcroft to officially begin his career in the bentonite industry. During this time, he served in the Wyoming Army National Guard.

In 1964, Tom, Pat and daughter Cynthia moved to Casper as the bentonite company grew and shifted to higher-capacity operations. The family was graced with two more children, Vicky and Peter.

Over the years, Tom tenaciously navigated several advancements in the business as market demand for bentonite evolved. He had a knack for hiring talented people and giving them as much responsibility as possible. Today, Black Hills Bentonite LLC has five processing plants and approximately 90 employees. The business is still going strong and is majority owned by the Thorson family.

In 1991, Tom and Pat parted ways, and he married the love of his life, Kathleen Ballard. Tom and Kathleen traveled the world and worked together on many charitable endeavors. These included 19 group Rotary trips to Delicias, Chihuahua, Mexico to donate much-needed community vehicles such as school buses, ambulances and fire trucks.

A heartfelt project for both Tom and Kathleen has been I-Reach 2, which provides support for adults with developmental disabilities and brain injuries. This charity was especially meaningful since Kathleen's Down Syndrome brother Ralph Ballard was always a joy to Tom. In fact, Tom funded a brand-new dedicated building for this special group, which was named The Ralph Ballard Academy, and is located at 351 N. Lennox Street in Casper.

Tom was also passionate about planning exciting outdoor trips for family, friends and business associates. For example, he led multiple forays to Capitol Reef National Park and other remote canyon areas in Utah. He organized river rafting in Idaho, snowmobiling in Yellowstone, and hiking to the top of Laramie Peak and Snow King in Jackson.

Tom gave generously of his time to several other organizations during his life. These included the Casper Chamber of Commerce, Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions, the Natrona County Republican Party, the Wyoming Heritage Foundation and the Wyoming Mining Association.

Three of Tom's most loyal friends were his dogs Jack, Riley and Thor. He had a definite soft spot for furry "good boys and girls" and would make a fuss over any friendly doggo he happened to meet.

Kathleen Thorson requests that in lieu of flowers or gifts that memorials in Tom Thorson's name be made to I-Reach 2, Inc. Donations can be made on the website at www.ireach2.com or mailed to P.O. Box 1060, Evansville WY 82636.

The family plans to hold a memorial service in the spring.