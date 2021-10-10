Tony C. Schott

CASPER - Tony C. Schott was born on November 12, 1957 in Phoenix, Arizona. He passed away September 15, 2021.

At five years old, he was adopted by Clyde and Betty Schott. He graduated from Natrona County High School in 1976. He went into the Electrical Apprenticeship where he became a Journeyman Electrician. He attended Casper College receiving a couple of Associates Degrees and took many trainings and achieved many certificates in computer internet, and networking security.

Tony went to work at PP&L in 1988 in which he stayed for 33 years, until his death.

He loved reading and learning anything and everything. He was always reading a book as it was his greatest enjoyment.

He and Jim Ford started Western Tae Kwon Do Karate Association. For over 50yrs Tony's greatest passion was teaching and developing children not only as martial artists but as leaders. He touched the lives of thousands of kids.

He is survived by his wife, Michelle Schott; sister, Jane Ann Griffin; sons, Jeffery Schott, Andrew Schott, Eric Graham, and Michael Graham; and grandchildren, Elijah, Isaac, Michael, and Oraya.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Betty Schott and brother, Fred Schott.

He was the love of Michelle's life. He was the bravest, most courageous, strongest, loving man she ever had known. He was a very dedicated and loyal husband, father, instructor and friend. Our hearts are broken. He will be missed and loved by many. He will never be forgotten.

Funeral Services will be held at Highland Community Church on October 23, 2021 at 1:00pm, with a reception to follow.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Home, 600 CY Avenue, Casper, WY 82601.