Tonya Fay Keister

Tonya Fay Keister, 70, died on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Mission at Castle Rock in Green River, Wyoming. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Bustard & Jacoby Funeral Chapel in Casper with Rev. Leslie Kee officiating. Interment will be at Highland Cemetery.