Warren and Ruby Mead

CASPER - Warren Mead passed away May 22, 2010. Ruby Mead passed away October 10, 2020. They were married 68 years.

Warren and Ruby are survived by their son, Larry (Beth); granddaughters, Karey Santistevan (Greg) and Lorey Murdock (Steve); grandson, Ethan Mead; and five great-grandchildren.

A combined memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 21, 2021, at the Oregon Trails Veterans Cemetery with Pastor Steve Gunderson officiating. A cookout celebrating their lives will be held at the Mead cabin on Casper Mountain following the service. Signs will be posted.