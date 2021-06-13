Menu
Warren and Ruby Mead

Warren and Ruby Mead

CASPER - Warren Mead passed away May 22, 2010. Ruby Mead passed away October 10, 2020. They were married 68 years.

Warren and Ruby are survived by their son, Larry (Beth); granddaughters, Karey Santistevan (Greg) and Lorey Murdock (Steve); grandson, Ethan Mead; and five great-grandchildren.

A combined memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 21, 2021, at the Oregon Trails Veterans Cemetery with Pastor Steve Gunderson officiating. A cookout celebrating their lives will be held at the Mead cabin on Casper Mountain following the service. Signs will be posted.


Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Oregon Trails Veterans Cemetery
WY
Larry...sorry to hear both your folks are gone. I am in Casper & will be at the service..my th is 6023019292 if you want to call. I live in Phoenix but here in summer.
Sharon(bundy)Thomas
Friend
June 13, 2021
