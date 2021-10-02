Willard Noseep, Sr.

RIVERTON - Willard Noseep, Sr., 74, of Riverton passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 10:00 AM at the Sacajawea Cemetery in Fort Washakie, WY.

Willard was born on October 23, 1946 in Fort Washakie, WY to Harry and Virginia (Grant) Noseep. He was raised on the Wind River Indian Reservation where he resided until he graduated from Fremont County Vocational High School (FCVHS) in Lander, WY. He participated in football, basketball and American Legion baseball. He graduated from the National Electronics Institute in Denver, CO and Casper College with a Lineman Apprentice certificate.

Willard began his career working for IBM in Longmont, CO and then moved back to Fremont County to work for Riverton Valley Electric Association (RVEA) as a Lineman.

He married Terry Douglas in Lander, WY on June 10, 1970. Willard and Terry had two children, Douglas "Doug" and Willard Jr. "Willie". He retired from RVEA in 2008 to help Terry babysit their grandkids, something that he really enjoyed. Over the past few years, Willard grew very fond of his "granddog", Zeus, who provided many moments of laughter and company to him and Terry.

Sports played a huge role in Willard's life. He coached various Little League, Jr. football and basketball teams when the boys were younger. He enjoyed watching his grandkids participate in various sports as well, many times traveling to Billings and all over Wyoming to watch them compete. He also enjoyed cheering on his beloved Wyoming Cowboys.

He is survived by his wife, Terry; two sons, Doug (Jodi) Noseep and Willie (Lisa) Noseep; grandchildren, Makenzie, Jaxson, Kennedie, Lexie, Arhen, and Carter and Mya; great-grandchild, Easton; sister, Irenice Noseep; relatives, Anna Noseep ,Sophia Noseep and family, Michael Noseep, Pam Lock and family, Alden Lock, Jr. and family, Leslie "Sonny" Noseep, Jr. and family, Cleo Goggles and family, Marcelia (Jerry) Redman and family, Marliss Quiver, Lois "Huey" (Clare) Clubfoot, Judy Day and family, Rowena Day, Karen (Don) Schmitt and family, and Jerri (Emery) Harmon and family.

He was preceded in death by parents, Harry and Virginia Noseep; sisters, Louella Dixon, Ruth Noseep, Marlene Quiver and Elsie Day; brothers, Dansyl, Lenno, Leslie Sr. and Matthew Noseep; nephews, Wesley "Hoss" Quiver, Sr. and Dean Noseep; grandparents, Ozzaddie and Callie Sonnicant-Grant, Matthew and Myrtle Noseep; and sister-in-law, Sherry Douglas.

Due to COVID-19, please wear a mask and social distance.