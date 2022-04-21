William Daniel Harms

JACKSON - William Daniel Harms died Saturday, April 2, 2022 in Jackson, Wyoming with his family by his side following a battle with cancer. He was 67.

Born May 10, 1954 in Casper, Wyoming to Janice and Norman Harms, Bill was a lively young man. In high school, Bill performed as a member of the Troopers Drum and Bugle Corps, even performing once at the nation's capital.

Bill met his first wife, Valerie, in 1974 while they were attending the University of Wyoming, and he was teaching skiing while living in Jackson Hole. Together, they had a daughter, Kira and a son, Michael.

A lover of learning, Bill went on to earn a master of letters and a doctorate of philosophy in 2003 from Oxford Graduate School in Dayton, Tennessee.

Bill founded and ran a computer company, Integrated Systems Technology, in Casper, Wyoming in the late '90s. More recently, he worked in the medical technology field in Annapolis, Maryland for LifeWIRE Group. Bill spent his final winter teaching skiing at Grand Targhee Resort in Driggs, Idaho, where he lived.

Passionate about prisoner rehabilitation, Bill founded Transitions TLC in Casper, which is an organization that helps people re-enter society after periods of incarceration.

Bill was spontaneous, adventurous, and caring. He always focused on the big picture, and he rarely sweated the minutia. Bill loved golf, skiing, sailing, and cycling. He was also a skilled and loving dog trainer, with some of the best-behaved dogs around. Bill was terrific with his hands and could fix or build nearly anything.

In commemoration of his son graduating college in 2000, Bill rode his bicycle on a 22-day, 1,500-mile solo trek from Casper to New Orleans with nothing but his bicycle, his backpack, and - thankfully - his helmet.

During one eventful sailing trip in 2014 from Annapolis to South Carolina, Bill and Michael ran into a particularly fierce storm off Cape Hatteras that disabled their ship. After three days at sea, the pair had to jump to safety onto a Coast Guard cutter. Unfortunately, the ship, Je Suis, was lost at sea.

Bill is survived by his children: Kira Giusti and Michael Giusti; his mother, Janice Brown; sisters: Debi Smith and Gina Kearns, and his brother, Randy Harms.

Bill was preceded in death by his father, Norman Harms; step father, Arthur Brown; sister, Cynthia Mayes; and brother, Andy Harms.

A celebration of his life will take place this summer in Jackson, Wyoming.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to the Troopers Drum & Bugle Corps, 1801 East E. Street, Casper, WY 82601.