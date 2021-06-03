Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Casper Star-Tribune
Casper Star-Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William B. "Bill" Myer

William B. "Bill" Myer

CASPER - William B. "Bill" Myer passed away on May 21, 2021 surrounded by family and loved ones at his home in Phoenix, AZ, after a ten month battle with terminal cancer. He was born October 2, 1947, to Polly and Bud Myer in Casper, WY.

After completing his education in Casper, WY, Bill graduated from the University of Wyoming with a Business Administration degree. He worked as an investment advisor, before becoming a Taco Bell franchise investor in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, where he raised his family. Upon selling the franchise, he invested in multiple companies, most recently Arizona Organix.

Having never met a stranger, Bill was known for his generous smile and big personality.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Polly and Bud Myer as well as his brother, Mike.

He is survived by his wife, Joan; and sons, Mark (Stephanie) Myer and Ben Myer, all of Phoenix.

In lieu of flowers, Bill requested a donation be made to the Maricopa Animal Shelter in his memory, and that of his beloved dog, Lady who was by his side to the end.


Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Jun. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Patrick Alsup
Family
June 28, 2021
Patrick Alsup
Family
June 28, 2021
Patrick Alsup
Family
June 28, 2021
Patrick Alsup
Family
June 28, 2021
Patrick Alsup
Family
June 28, 2021
Sadly I just learned of my cousin's passing. I remember so many times visiting my Uncle Bud, Polly and of course Mike and Bill. They were all such sports enthusiasts and always made me feel special. Rest in peace Bill. My prayers to the family. Found some old family gathering pictures.
Patrick Alsup
Family
June 28, 2021
Dear Joan and family, Ed and I were so saddened to hear about the passing of your dear Bill. Joan I have been thinking about you often and wondering how we could reconnect. I had no idea where you were living and then to read about Bills gallant health challenge was indeed a shock. We will never forget our wonderful times we spent together years ago. A fond memory of our´s, that will make you smile was our wonderful winter visit with you and Bill in Steamboat shortly after you opened Taco Bell. Adventurous Bill arranged for the 4 of us to get on a dangerous bobsled/luge type sled down one of the steep ski runs. We were all in one sled and going, what felt like 40 mph only to come to a jolting stop into bales of hay. Bill was always fun and filled with energy with a loving spirit. Our love and prayers will continue for you and your boys and your entire family. Fondly´, Patti & Ed Schmidt [email protected]
Patti & Ed Schmidt
June 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results