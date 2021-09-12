William D. "Bill" Stokes

Bill Stokes passed away August 13, 2021 from a long illness.

He was born in Denver, Colorado where he went on to get a Technology Degree and an Engineer Degree.

Working at Datex-Ohmeda, located in Denver, he helped engineer, design and build the first prototype for the oximeter. The device doctors put on your finger to measure your heart rate and oxygen level. After seeing it into production he went on to design and build prototypes for other lifesaving medical devices used all over the world.

He is survived by his wife and daughter. No services will be held in Casper.