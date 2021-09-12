Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Casper Star-Tribune
Casper Star-Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William D. "Bill" Stokes

William D. "Bill" Stokes

Bill Stokes passed away August 13, 2021 from a long illness.

He was born in Denver, Colorado where he went on to get a Technology Degree and an Engineer Degree.

Working at Datex-Ohmeda, located in Denver, he helped engineer, design and build the first prototype for the oximeter. The device doctors put on your finger to measure your heart rate and oxygen level. After seeing it into production he went on to design and build prototypes for other lifesaving medical devices used all over the world.

He is survived by his wife and daughter. No services will be held in Casper.


Published by Casper Star-Tribune on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.