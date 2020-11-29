TROZZI, Al



October 10, 1951 - November 19, 2020



Loyal husband, big brother, avid Steeler fan, "Class Clown", Harley guy, Budweiser man, storyteller, proud Italian, gun enthusiast, hard worker, smart, charming, and a man of principle. Don't let his tattooed, burly biker appearance fool you, he's the nicest guy you'd ever want to meet. Just ask the hundreds of people who were lucky to get to know him. Al grew up on Long Island, N.Y. and in his high school years bonded with a bunch of guys who called themselves "The Cronies". These guys kept in touch with each other for over 50 years. Everywhere Al went he easily made friends and they soon learned of his great sense of humor and his gifted style of storytelling. The legend of Al Trozzi will live on in the hearts of those he touched. He will truly be missed by his loving and devoted wife Linda, his loyal fans, and especially his little brother, Ronnie. Heaven just got a new feature. Arrangements by DESERT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME, 520-297-9007.









To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 29, 2020.