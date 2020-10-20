LYNN, Alex Robertwas called home to be with Jesus on October 13, 2020.Alex was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to Robert Dean Lynn and Betty Ruth Lynn on June 10, 1951. As a child, he and his family moved to Tucson, AZ, where he attended Sahuarita High School, the place where he met the love of his life, Debbie Lynn. On the first day of high school photography class, Alex (nicknamed "Moose") was absent, recovering from an unfortunate black widow bite. When he returned to school, Debbie immediately liked the famous "Moose" that she had heard so much about. That day, she helped him in the library and the rest was history.Alex was drafted into the Air Force during the Vietnam War. He served state-side for 3.5 years. He and Debbie were married on August 7, 1971 during his service, while on leave. Over the years, he held several different jobs, but spent the majority of his career as a mechanical engineer in the oil industry.A dedicated man, Alex was known for his entrepreneurial, inventive and creative spirit. He was also incredibly humorous with a quick-witted one-liner always at the ready and a nickname for everyone he met. When asked how he was doing, he would commonly respond by saying "Hangin' in there, like a hair in a biscuit." These "Alex-isms" will live fondly in the hearts of his friends and family, the grateful recipients of his light and laughter. Most of all, Alex was known for the love and care that he gave to others. An excellent listener, Alex made everyone feel special and seen. He had a way with words, and a wisdom that radiated from within. Inspired by the deep and abiding love of God, Alex made everyone feel welcome and valued in his presence.Alex's favorite scripture was Psalm 127, where it reads, "Unless the Lord builds the house, the builders labor in vain. Unless the Lord watches over the city, the guards stand watch in vain." The foundation of his life was his faith in God, a legacy that he left for his family.His father and mother preceded Alex in death.His wife, Debbie Lynn, survives him, along with his sister, Deborah Lown and husband John; his brother, Chris Lynn and sister, Andrea Paugh and husband Michael. He is also survived by his children, Lisa Claypool and husband Bill, Joe Lynn and wife Monika, Jason Lynn, Leah Serrano and husband Will; 11 grandchildren, Laura Odinkimere and husband Chima, Danielle Upton and husband Ryan, Allison Claypool, Jonathan Claypool, Travis Claypool, Lorenzo Serrano and wife Morgan, Kendra Serrano, Calista Serrano, Thalia Mercado and husband Mo, Danielle Ehrenreich and husband Joe and Karl Fink.Alex Lynn loved his family deeply. Arrangements by GREEN VALLEY MORTUARY.