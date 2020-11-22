WILCOX, Alexandraretired Tucson health care executive, passed away November 9th, 2020 after a long and brave fight against lung cancer. Her loving husband, Jerry Wilcox, and son, Matt Hardy were at her side.Alexandra was born April 19th, 1954, in San Diego, CA, and grew up in a boating family with a love for sailing. Nursing called her as a career, and she was an emergency room nurse before moving into management as Director of Emergency Svcs at Alta Bates Hospital in Berkeley. She earned a BS degree in Nursing and an MBA in Business Administration.Following other executive positions in health care in Arizona and New Mexico, she and Jerry returned to Tucson in 2012 and Alex was named Administrator of the Tucson Surgery Center. It was her last job and her favorite, calling her staff "The Dream Team". A member of that team says "she was smart, funny, generous and kind: a great lady whom I will love and miss always."This beautiful human being is also mourned by her sons, Matthew and Russell; her siblings, Linda, Ken and Sherry and stepsons, Jason and Daniel. Just weeks ago, "Nona" was delighted to host a First-Birthday party for her only grandson, Wilder. There was cake everywhere!Should you wish to listen, there is a song by Leonard Cohen titled "Alexandra Leaving."Alex was a voracious reader and engraved on her silver bookmark are words penned by the novelist George Sand: "There is only one happiness in life, to love and be loved."