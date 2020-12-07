Menu
Alicia F. Gutierrez
GUTIERREZ, Alicia F.

83, of Tucson, passed away on November 30, 2020 at home after a long battle with Pancreatic Cancer. She is now living a beautiful life! Always a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and a Tia. Visitation and Rosary will be on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Carrillo Mortuary. (Limited capacity) Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday December 8, 2020 at St Monica's Church. Arrangements are by Carrillo Mortuary. (Limited capacity) Graveside burial will be at a later date. Alicia was born in Tucson, Az to Josephina and Narciso Felix. She married Gilbert G Gutierrez on September 22, 1960 in Tucson, Az. She worked as a home healthcare provider for many years. Alicia is preceded in death by parents Josephina and Narciso Felix; brothers, Larry, Reynaldo (Trini); son, Gilbert Gutierrez Jr, and granddaughters, Angelica and Danielle. Alicia is survived by her beloved husband Gilbert Gutierrez; children, Vivian Ortiz, Gerald (Veronica) Gutierrez, Veronica Ramirez, and Lizette Gutierrez; grandchildren, Laura, Marco, Lisa, Christina (Teddy) and Jessica (Humberto); great-grandchildren, Sophia, Sienna, Aydin, Mila, Mackenzie and Elias. Many nieces, nephews and God children. Memorials may be given to St Jude's Children Hospital. The family of Alicia wishes to extend our sincere thanks to her nurse Cathy who was more than a nurse. Deacon David Barfuss who brought communion and prayed with Alicia. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.



Published by Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 7, 2020.
Some of my earliest memories are from where Roni now lives. Waking up and watching you go off to work, listening to the radio as Nana Jo would be cooking in the kitchen. You were forever working it seemed like to me, on week-ends Dad, you, Tios Nayo and Trini would get together, have cook outs or go camping. The one time the car broke down on your way to Penasco, Georgina and I had to rent a vehicle drove it out to you somewhere near Ajo, Tia Trini and you were dancing out in the middle of the road! I am rich with memories that you left behind Mom, thank you so much for the lessons, all the LOVE your heart has. Now you can, and I do hope you are dancing your heart out.
Vivian Ortiz
Daughter
December 5, 2020