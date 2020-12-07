Some of my earliest memories are from where Roni now lives. Waking up and watching you go off to work, listening to the radio as Nana Jo would be cooking in the kitchen. You were forever working it seemed like to me, on week-ends Dad, you, Tios Nayo and Trini would get together, have cook outs or go camping. The one time the car broke down on your way to Penasco, Georgina and I had to rent a vehicle drove it out to you somewhere near Ajo, Tia Trini and you were dancing out in the middle of the road! I am rich with memories that you left behind Mom, thank you so much for the lessons, all the LOVE your heart has. Now you can, and I do hope you are dancing your heart out.

Vivian Ortiz Daughter December 5, 2020