BAKER, Anne M. (Lyon)



Anne was a natural-born teacher. Born on the 4th of July, 1942, and passing on December. 2, 2020, Anne lit up our world like a sparkler in the night. As a young girl in Georgia, Anne first focused on helping society in other ways but never gave up on her dream of becoming a teacher one day. While married to her first husband, Jack Lyon, Anne was a highly valued Air Force wife - hosting local events, volunteering at local hospitals, scheduling and organizing their accounts. But she most valued her time with her son, Christopher, teaching him to read and supporting his love of the world of magic with capes, tricks, and performances. When her granddaughter, Elizabeth, was born, she extended her teaching skills and love of science with long walks through the desert, pointing out what lessons from nature were hiding behind each bush, in the sky, or in the sand. The highlight of her life was the birth of her grandson, Sean, who was her delight. She loved cooking for him, teaching him to bake, and building complex Legos sets, together.



Anne realized her dream of becoming a formal educator at Los Ranchitos Elementary School. She specialized in teaching hundreds of children the love of learning and reading - and as importantly - to feel safe at school. Her patience with even the most challenging of students will never be forgotten by those who watched her charm a distracted child into settling into their seat for a good story or help with a difficult problem. There was no classroom that she could not take over at a moment's notice and teach with her calm and creative flair.



Her passion for teaching and helping others could not be contained even after retirement. Together with the love of her life and husband, Robert Baker, Anne led the Tucson Scots, a Scottish dance troupe frequently seen performing at charity and cultural events. She taught the love of music, dance, and Scottish traditions to audience members who watched and helped raise funds for worthy causes at events. Anne co-chaired the performance committee for the European Multi-Ethnic Alliance of Tucson (EMAT) and the Optimist Club of Tucson's Octoberfest for 8 and 10 years, respectively. Her capacity and talent for organization and keen insight into what makes for smooth performances contributed to our community's knowledge and appreciation for other cultures and provided much needed artistic entertainment. Anne's love of teaching continued as she helped form the "Tucson Fire Pipes and Drums". Anne was the principal lead-teacher of the TFP&D Drum Corp, helping firefighters who, at first, were more skilled in carrying fire victims than how to carry a tune or steady beat. And her suggestions on how to better construct and deliver pipe lessons increased the quality and consistency of instruction for Robert, Pipe major and teacher, who was her most apt pupil.



Anne's dedication to service and education was enduring. She brought an unparalleled level of passion and organization to each of her commitments and causes. Although her impact in the Tucson community was unique and unequaled, Anne's largest impact was on her family who survive her and will love her forever. She was beloved and will continue to be cherished by her grandchildren, Sean Lyon, Elizabeth Bowman, and Meagan Bethel, and will be deeply missed by her only son, Chris Lyon, and his wife, Monique. Above all else, she loved her husband Robert with a ferocity and consistency of an eternal flame. That love will never die. Tucson will miss you Anne Baker. Thanks for your time here on this planet. A formal memorial service for Anne will take place later in the Spring.









To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 6, 2020.