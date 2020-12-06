KRAHL, Ardis J., Ph.D



Died November 22, 2020



Ardis ended her earthly trek in Tucson, AZ. She was born on the "Perry Farm" near Malcolm, NE on December 21, 1925. Her birth-mother, Huldah Larson Lostroh, succumbed to diabetes in 1928. Louis H. father, married Alma Pieper, a loving caring and inspirational "MOM" in 1932. "MOM" you saved my life" describes the relationship. An honor student at Malcolm High School, she attended the University of Nebraska, Lincoln as a Regent Scholar and graduated with distinction in 1950.In 1952 she received her MA from the University of Nebraska and in 1956 her Ph.D from the University of California at Berkeley. Research was the love of her life until it was superseded by a marriage made in heaven to Maurice "Mike" on February 4, 1967. Mike retired from Stanford University in 1977 after having served as Chairman of the Department of Physiology. They moved to Tucson in 1979 and there pursued non-academic activities. Professor Krahl died in June 2000, three months short of his 92nd birthday, after suffering a debilitating stroke. Ardis continued to reside in their residence on the Tucson National Golf Course until moving to Mountain View Retirement Village.



Ardis was preceded in death by her husband, parents, a sister, Eilene; two brothers, Duran C. and Ardell R. Lostroh; brothers-in-law, Thomas Roach and Harold Smith.



Ardis is survived by sisters, Arlene Smith and Karna (Tom) Waters; brother, Louis (Martha) Lostroh; sisters-in-law, Ann Schock, Patricia Lostroh and nieces and nephews.



Interment will be at a later date at Lincoln Memorial Park. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.









Published by Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 6, 2020.