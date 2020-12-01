NOONAN, Ardis Niemann



88, formerly of Tucson. Loving wife, sister, aunt, loyal friend, inspirational educator, passed away peacefully on November 26, 2020. Ardis was born in Ogilvie, MN to William and Nettie Niemann, the second of four children. She studied Art Education and English at Hamline University and received her Master's Degree from the University of Minnesota. Her teaching career included positions in the Hutchinson, Minneapolis and Robbinsdale, MN school systems. Ardis married James Noonan and they resided at Lake Owasso and Summit Avenue in St. Paul, MN. She was involved in the arts and community in the Summit and Ramsey Hill neighborhoods, serving on library committees and housing and meals programs. Ardis also held leadership roles in the American Association of University Women, Minneapolis Branch, including president from 2000-2002. Ardis and Jim moved to Tucson, AZ and she enjoyed writing with the Poetry Club and teaching with OLLI (Older Life-Long Learners) at the University of Arizona. She was a talented artist and pianist and shared her gifts and encouragement with others. She was a passionate advocate supporting the arts and artists which led to many enduring friendships and travel experiences. Preceded in death by parents William and Nettie Niemann, husband Jim, brother Wendell, brother-in-law Charles Peterson and niece Tami Westberg. Survived by her sister Juanita Peterson, brother Jerrold (Rae) Niemann, aunt Mary Brockert, niece Susan (Wesley) Bolch, nephews Karl, Jay and Chad Niemann and Mark (Darci) Niemann and their families, the Noonan step children James (Margaret), Christopher (Elise), Mary (Bill), Anne (David) and Catherine (Ed) and their families as well as extended family and many friends.



Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorials are preferred to the Minneapolis Branch of AAUW, Hamline University or the United Methodist Church. CARLSON-LILLEMOEN FUNERAL HOME 763-689-2244.









To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 1, 2020.