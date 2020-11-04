LAZAROW, Ari Jaron



B. 12/20/1985 D. 10/30/2020



34, Ari was a giving person who opened up his home to shelter and assist those in need and would literally give you the shirt off his back. He will be remembered by the sound of his contagious laughter, his love of borsht and affinity for the lonely town of Junction, Texas. A lover of all types of martial arts, he enjoyed sharing his mastery with anyone who had the endurance and/or patience to view Ari's rendition of the craft. Ari joined his father, Howard Lazarow; his grandparents, Ben and Pearl Lazarow and Earl and Carol McGovern on Friday, October 30, 2020.He is dearly missed by his mother, Tafe Boyd and his sisters, Briana Lorenz and Heather Kose and his many Uncles, Aunts, cousins, nephews and nieces.Celebration of Life Service: 1:00 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020, Z Mansion,288 N. Church Ave., Tucson, AZ 85701. Food and drinks will be served after the Service. In lieu of flowers please send donations to: Gospel Rescue Missionin honor of Ari Lazarow, 4550 S. Palo Verde Rd., Tucson, AZ 85714. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.









Published by Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 4, 2020.