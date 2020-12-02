ELLIOTT, Arthur "Butch"
77, was born in Roseburg, Oregon, on September 7, 1943. He passed away in Tucson on November 29, 2020 from complications related to Parkinson's Disease, which he fought for over 15 years. Butch grew up in small-town Oregon, for which he held an affection throughout his entire life. After graduating from Southern Oregon College, he married Barbara Lewis in 1967. Together, they moved to Washington state, where their three sons were born, and then to Tucson, Arizona in 1981. After spending decades working in retail, Butch spent the latter years of his career in sales for the Holsum Bread Company. His friends, family, and co-workers knew him for his devotion to his family, his profound sense of integrity, and the deep well of his kindness. Butch was a man of few words and many smiles, who never missed a chance to cheer with deep-throated enthusiasm, whether he was watching his children, his grandchildren, or the Arizona Wildcats. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Barbara; his sister, Pat; sons, Michael (Jenn), Sean (Cathy) and Peter (Jennifer) and five grandchildren, Gabriel, Margaret, Aine, Samantha and Liam. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the PWR gym of Tucson, AZ at https://www.pwr4life.org/gift/
. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.
.
Published by Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 2, 2020.