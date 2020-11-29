Menu
LTC Arthur Roger Lundeberg
LUNDEBERG, LTC Arthur Roger

Arthur "Art" Lundeberg, 87, died November 14, 2020 at his Tucson, AZ, home.

Art is a Ripon College graduate (Lambda Delta Alpha) and was commissioned in the U.S. Army through the ROTC program. He served 23 years in the U.S. Army, both Active and Active Reserve and retired as a Lt. Colonel.

Art's professional civilian career included Continental Casualty Insurance, Hughes Aircraft Company (Awarded the Superior Performance Award), and International Business Machines.

Art is a past President of the National Contract Management Association, Life Member of the Reserve Officers Association, and Life Member of Military Officers Association of America.

He was a professional artist, specializing in original oil paintings and as a member of multiple art associations he displayed his work at many shows and galleries.

As an avid bowler, Art was inducted into the Tucson Bowling Hall of Fame and spent ten years as a Director of the Tucson Bowling Association, twice Director of Year and earned an Outstanding Achievement Award.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Alice; sons, David (Cathy), Wayne (Cathy), and Richard (Andrea) along with seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to your favorite charity in Art's name.

Due to COVID, no services are being scheduled at this time. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.





Published by Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 29, 2020.
We have wonderful memories of playing cards, sharing jokes, working together, and being good friends. We have one of Art's original paintings without the three birds; we will treasure it always. Alice, David, Wayne, Richard, and families, you are in our hearts. Art was truly a great guy and will be missed by all who had the great fortune of knowing him.
Jim and Carol Adair
Friend
November 28, 2020