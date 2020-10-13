ENCINAS, Artie RiveraIt is with deep sadness we announce Artie Rivera Encinas has passed away in Greenville, SC, on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.A loving wife to Johnny Encinas for 46 years until his death, she will finally be reunited with her husband and loved ones.The mother of six, John and wife Paula, Liz, Anna, Duke, Tim and wife Tammy, and Andy, her legacy is cemented in the quality of the kids she raised.She is preceded in death by her husband Johnny, Mr. Elk to you, her oldest son, John (Yo-Yo); her brothers, Brownie, Freddie, Alex, Rusty and her twin brother, Frankie; along with her beloved sisters, Molly and Anita.That is a joyous reunion a long time coming.She was Grandma "Boostie" to 14 grandkids and seven great-grandkids. She was an easy mark for cokes and candy.Johnny coached Football, Baseball and Soccer at every base they were stationed. Boostie became Team Mom to the world. Giving of herself whenever required, she fostered kids across the globe.Lucky? She dominated at card games; Garbage, Uno, and Phase 10, beating us handily at every family gathering.Boostie cleaned up at the Bingo Hall, much to the chagrin of her sister Nita. "How can she be so lucky? She must be a witch!"As her kids grew older, she began work for Tucson Unified School District as a Special Needs Bus monitor. TUSD recognized her talents and awarded her Monitor of the Year.In recent years, Artie lived in each of her children's homes, strengthening the bond between mother and child.We were able to help her daily in ways not available growing up under her loving care.A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in Tucson post Corona.In her honor, please consider a donation to Special Needs charities.We are grateful for all the prayers and kind words for our mother and family. The Encinas Family