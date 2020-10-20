Menu
Search
Menu
Arizona Daily Star
Arizona Daily Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Barbara Moreno Escalante
ESCALANTE, Barbara Moreno

passed away peacefully October 14, 2020. Barbara was born December 4, 1934 in Phoenix, Arizona. She now joins her parents, Miguel and Victoria Moreno; siblings, Dolores Tapia, Josephina Hernandez, Michael Moreno and Jesse Moreno who preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Santa Cruz (Leonard Santa Cruz); sons, Robert Escalante and Donald D. Escalante (Dawn Escalante); eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren. Burial will be held at Holy Hope Cemetery between 12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. following the Mass. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Arizona Daily Star on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Carrillo's Tucson Mortuary - Tucson
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.