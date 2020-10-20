ESCALANTE, Barbara Moreno



passed away peacefully October 14, 2020. Barbara was born December 4, 1934 in Phoenix, Arizona. She now joins her parents, Miguel and Victoria Moreno; siblings, Dolores Tapia, Josephina Hernandez, Michael Moreno and Jesse Moreno who preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Santa Cruz (Leonard Santa Cruz); sons, Robert Escalante and Donald D. Escalante (Dawn Escalante); eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren. Burial will be held at Holy Hope Cemetery between 12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. following the Mass. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.









To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Arizona Daily Star on Oct. 20, 2020.