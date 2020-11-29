ISAACMAN, BennBenn J. Isaacman, who earned international acclaim for his pioneering of revolutionary advancements in design and functionality of business jet aircraft interiors, Thanksgiving, November 26, 2020 in Tucson, AZ. He was 81.He was born and reared in Harrisburg, PA, the son of Isadore and Leah Isaacman. After attending Harrisburg Academy and William Penn High School, and serving a tour in the U.S. Army, he graduated from the Philadelphia Museum College of the Arts, majoring in dimensional design.In 1963 he married Doris Farnsworth, who became the soulmate of his life. The couple had two children, Soren and Jared, who adored their father and relied on his love, wisdom and pragmatic counseling, as their own lives took shape.Benn began his career in aircraft interior design in 1962 with Atlantic Aviation, in Wilmington, DE., where for six years he learned and applied basic principles of interior design, working on sophisticated projects for Lockheed JetStar, Gulfstream I and II, and Hawker aircraft.In 1968 he was recruited by Learjet Corporation in Wichita, KS, to be director of design, where he began transforming how he and others in his profession addressed the needs, comfort and safety of those riding in business jet aircraft. Up to that time most interior design groups were assigned to the company's engineering department. Benn insisted this function be a part of marketing, allowing a merging of engineering, safety, human factors, interior design and customer interface. He focused on creating a sense of security and comfort in the aircraft cabin, borrowing liberally from European automotive design. While with Learjet he was promoted to vice president of design and directed interior design and certification for five new models of aircraft.In 1983 Benn, now living with Doris and children in Tucson, AZ, started his own firm, Isaacman Design Associates, with the launch project being interior design of the Beechcraft Starship, produced by Raytheon Aircraft. Over the next 18 years, Isaacman Design Associates was awarded interior design work for aircraft manufacturers in Italy, Israel, France, Switzerland, Canada, Great Britain and Germany, in addition to numerous U.S. built models.In 1999 he was persuaded to join Bombardier Aircraft as director of design with staff both in Tucson and Montreal. During the next few years he led interior design efforts for an additional five new models of Learjet and Bombardier aircraft.In a career that spanned 40 years Benn's industry leadership saw the concept of interior design become fully integrated with overall aircraft design and manufacture, which had not previously been the case. Industry trade shows which before had been relegated to display of airframes, engines and avionics now showcased vineers, carpets, cabinet fabrication, lighting and entertainment systems, finished materials and engineering services.His global travels put him in contact with many corporate CEOs, sports figures and entertainment celebrities. He felt at home with them all.Benn's innovative work was not confined to the small jet industry. He also designed interiors for helicopters and sport boats, as well as a number of trend-setting trade show exhibits. He holds a number of patents in aircraft interior design.Benn and his accomplishments have been featured in Vanity Fair, Arizona Republic Magazine section and International Design magazine, as well as many aircraft industry publications, which profiled him and his work. He was honored as a Difference Maker by the National Business Aviation Association, joining a select group of CEOs and industry leaders in delivering remarks concerning his profession.After retirement Benn remained active lecturing at Northern Arizona University and critiquing student work at the University of Arizona School of Architecture.A legendary long-distance bicyclist, he was also an avid and accomplished skier, potter and artist. Benn was a member of the VIP Breakfast Club, Puerto Lobos Riders Hall of Fame and had been a charter member of Wichita River Festival Wagonmasters. His volunteer work included Western National Park Association and service on the Tucson Museum of Art Board of Directors.Benn was preceded in death by his adored daughter, Soren Isaacman Kline, and sister, Gail Redmond. He is survived by wife Doris; son, Jared and grandson, Zabric Kline.In respectfully honoring his request, no funeral service or celebration of life will be held. Contributions in Benn's honor may be made to PWR! Gym, Parkinson Wellness Center, 3849 E. Broadway Blvd, #163, Tucson, AZ 85716. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOME, Dodge Chapel.