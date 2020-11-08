GRADY, Beth HumphreyBeth Grady was born on January 17, 1944, in Wenatchee, Washington. With her parents, Robert and Roberta Humphrey and her three siblings, she moved with her family four years later to Tucson, Arizona. She graduated from Amphitheater High School where she played in the band and then attended the University of Arizona.She moved to California and worked in several capacities for many years in the finance department of Southern Pacific Railroad, retiring as the Assistant to the Controller. She and her husband, Ed, both took early retirements and moved to Grass Valley, California, where she flourished while socializing and playing golf and bridge. During this time she earned the bridge title of Grand Life Master!After 35 years fighting a very difficult cancer, she peacefully passed away on October 26, 2020. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Ed Grady, of Grass Valley, California; her beloved rescue dog, Molly and her stepson and daughter-in-law, Tim and Geri Grady of Rancho Mirage, California. Her two sisters, Shirley Schoof and Lois Angus and her brother, Alan Humphrey and his wife Jane, all of Tucson, Arizona, also survive her.At her request there will be no official memorial service. Donations in her name may be sent to the choice of the donor.