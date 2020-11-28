LOGAN, Betty C.
81, passed away peacefully on October 24, 2020 at Casa de la Luz Hospice with her husband and daughter, Michelle at her side. She was married for 62 years to Don, her best friend and one true love. Betty leaves her husband, Don Logan (Tucson, AZ); daughters, Lauri Logan (Seattle, WA) and Michelle McKenna (Tucson, AZ); a sister, Barbara Dunafan (Plano, TX); a brother, David Dunafan and his wife, Dora (Plano, TX); three grandchildren, April, Christopher and Suzanne (Seattle, WA) and two great-grandchildren, Tucker and Rowan (Seattle, WA). She was the center of our family. To know her was to love her. She loved traveling, reading, cooking and being with family and friends. Betty completed her Bachelors degree from the University of Utah in Consumer Studies and a Master of Library Science at the State University of New York, Buffalo, NY. Betty and Don were avid golfers and golfed at many courses in the U.S., Mexico and Scotland. Together they learned to sail on their 22ft Catalina and their 32ft. Freedom sailboats and enjoyed many sailing trips on the Great Lakes and the San Juan Islands. Her travels also included trips to Austria, Canada, Mexico, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Holland, Scotland and England. She breathed life into everything with which she was associated. There will be no official memorial services due to the Covid-19 pandemic and per her request. Donations in her name to the American Cancer Society
or a charity of your choice
would be appreciated. Arrangements by NEPTUNE SOCIETY.
.
Published by Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 28, 2020.