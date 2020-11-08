RANDALL, Mr. Bobby L.was born on August 29, 1939 in Nacogdoches, Texas and passed away on November 1, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona. At an early age, he and his family moved to Longview, Texas where he graduated from Mary C. Womack High School. After graduation, he joined the US. Navy, retiring after 23 years as Lieutenant Commander (LCDR). After retirement from the Navy, he worked 21 years at Hughes/Raytheon retiring as a Logistics Manager.Mr. Randall obtained an undergraduate degree in Social Studies from San Diego State University, master's degree in Organizational Behavior from University of Phoenix and graduate degree from West Coast University. Mr. Randall received many professional and educational commendations and awards.He married Mollye A. Williams and into this union four children were born: sons, Don, Todero and Alonza, all now deceased, and daughter, Lorna. Mourning his loss are grandchildren, Jennifer, Bruce and Ian Davis and Jovonne Randall and siblings, Ray Randall (Eloise), Lonnie Randall (Helen) and Carolyn Menefee (David, deceased); sister-in-law, Annetta Williams (Horace deceased) and a host of nieces and nephews.Over the years, Bobby and Mollye enjoyed traveling, entertaining friends, and many sports. He will be missed by family, friends and colleagues. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.