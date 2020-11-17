MEINER, CarlSurrounded by his family, Carl Meiner passed away in his home on November 12, 2020 at the age of 85. Carl Meiner had a zest for life and was always seeking out new adventures and challenges. He worked hard and built three thriving businesses, a home in Illinois, a cabin near Durango, and with his son, their dream home in Tucson. He enjoyed golfing, camping, boating, fishing, hunting, flying, four wheeling, traveling and playing the guitar. He especially enjoyed time with family, friends and his beloved dog, Peaches. Carl is preceded in death by his son, Randy; his parents, George and Daisy and three of his siblings. He leaves behind to treasure his memory, his wife Judy for over 63 years; his daughters, Sheri Rendon (Mark), Peggy Hays (Matt), along with his grandchildren, Greg, Michelle, Tyler, Ashley, Alyssa, Brandon and four great-grandchildren, Delilah, Arlo, Rachel and Huxley. He also leaves behind seven siblings. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to Casa de la Luz Hospice or Pantano Baptist Church. A celebration of his life will be at a later date. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.