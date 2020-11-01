EARLL, Cassandraborn in Tucson in 1950, left far too soon on September 24, 2020. She leaves her beloved dogs and cat and heartbroken sisters, Leilani Fisk, Jodelle Earll Barnes and brother, Robert Earll. She is especially missed by her Godsons and nephews, Jason Barnes and Jarrad Barnes; six more nieces and nephews and 14 great-nieces and nephews. She was married to her high school sweetheart, James Perez for many years. Cassie had a big, warm, compassionate heart and celebrated the achievements of her family, friends and co-workers. She was supportive of others, always available to listen and help them achieve their dreams.Cassie had a lifelong love for education and achieved Nurse Practioner and MBA degrees. She worked at several Tucson hospitals as an RN, in Neurology, Transplants and in Nursing Management, ending her career at Banner. She delighted in travel and experiencing new cuisine. Cassie loved nature, hummingbirds, camping, scuba diving and holidays. Her favorite holiday was Christmas, collecting Christmas items and celebrating year-round. One of the traditions she enjoyed the most was playing jacks with her family; she was the all-time jacks champion. Cassie was an avid movie fan and vociferous reader. Kindness was her religion. She is dearly missed. Services will be scheduled when the pandemic has ended. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.