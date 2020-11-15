FEIST, Charles (Charley) W.



86, of Tucson, AZ passed away on November 4, 2020 with his wife at his side. He was born in White Haven, PA. At 6'5" Charley's natural athleticism earned him a scholarship to Penn State University, but he chose a career in the United States Air Force instead. He was deeply proud of his Military service, and was a veteran of both the Korean and Vietnam wars. It was while stationed at Davis Monthan AFB in Tucson that he met the love of his life and wife of 65 years, Jeanne. He liked to tell everyone how he swept her off her feet upon their first meeting. Together they had three beautiful daughters. Charley is survived by his wife, Jeanne; daughter, Debra (Carl); and several nephews, nieces and grandnephews and nieces. He was almost larger than life and will be greatly missed. He was a great lover of animals. The family asks in lieu of flowers that a donation be made to your local shelter in his name. Arrangements by Oasis Cremation and Funeral Care.









Published by Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 15, 2020.